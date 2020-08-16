Barbara Smith-Good, 90, Fivepointville, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, her 61st wedding anniversary to her husband, Harold R. Good. She was born in Colebrooke, Lebanon County to Myrtle Foreman Smith and Harry R. Smith. She was a member of St. Pauls UCC, Bowmansville, and sang in the choir. She was a seamstress and excellent baker. She enjoyed gardening, reading, writing poetry and spending time with family.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her husband and five daughters, Judi Gensemer Bachman (Steve Loewen), Donna Gensemer Ozga (Steve), Gloria Sandoe (Timothy), Patti Waltz (Kevin), Jo Kerek (Steve), eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce R. Gensemer in addition to seven brothers and one sister. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 1510, Ranson, WV, 25438-4510 www.goodfuneral.com