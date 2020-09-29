Barbara Smith Fisher, 89, formerly of Willow Street, entered the Church Triumphant peacefully at the Glen at Willow Valley on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after an extended illness. Barbara was born to the late David I. and Francis (DeRoos) Smith in Lancaster and was raised in Holtwood.
She was the wife of William D. Fisher. They were married in 1953 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 sons: William Douglas of Strasburg and David C. (Vicki) of Wernersville and a grandson, Jason David of Palmyra. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Donald D. (Norma) Smith of BelAir, MD and Robert D. (Patricia) Smith of Gettysburg. Barbara attended Solanco Schools and graduated from Penn Manor High School. She entered Bloomsburg State Teachers College, transferring to Millersville State Teachers College and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1952.
Barbara was the founding teacher of the kindergarten department at Hambright Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District. She taught there until she and Bill started their family. She then taught at various schools in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, retiring at the age of 60. Barbara enjoyed the Jersey shore, entertaining, playing cards, the Fulton Theater, the Lancaster Symphony and Community Concerts with Quarryville friends. Barbara and Bill spent time traveling extensively, covering 45 states and taking numerous trips abroad.
Barbara certainly enjoyed time with her family and in particular the annual trips to the Jersey shore, where she and Bill eventually bought a property in Avalon, NJ for the family to restore and enjoy in 1974. Their love of the shore continued for many years, so much so, that when they moved to Willow Valley in August of 2011, this became their home for much of the time. Barbara was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Quarryville, where she taught Sunday school, later transferring to Zion U.C.C. in Strasburg Township.
A funeral service will take place at the former Zion U.C.C., 900 Winter Hill Road, Strasburg, PA 17579 on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Quarryville Cemetery.
