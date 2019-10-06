Barbara S. Meek

Barbara Shelpeck Meek, 86, of Strasburg Pa was welcomed into her heavenly home on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born at Germantown Hospital of Philadelphia to Paul and Helen (Chepress) Shelpuk, the doctor declared that she was the most beautiful baby ever born in that hospital! Barbara had three beautiful sisters: Helen Highley of Glenside Pa, Doris Fisher (deceased) and Paula Maines (deceased).
Barbara was the faithful and loving wife of Harold Eugene Meek "Gene" with whom she celebrated 65 fabulous years of marriage. Theirs was a storybook romance from start to finish and he will miss her greatly! She graduated from Olney High School in 1951, and worked at Philadelphia Electric where she made many life-long friends. Barbara was a woman of great faith which kept her going throughout the years. She attended Baptist Temple where she met the love of her life. It was truly Love at first sight!
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter Leslie, wife of Dr. David Laughlin of Felton Pa; daughter Susan, wife of Rev. Strother Gross of Temple Pa; and son David, husband of Pamela Plueddemann Meek of Cochranville Pa. Barbara and Gene had 11 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by grandson James and great-grandson Peyton.
Barbara's greatest gift was making every member of the extended Meek and Shelpeck families feel special. She always sent personal notes to her loved ones to let them know that they are one-of-a-kind. She was the family historian and enjoyed capturing every special moment thru the lens of her camera. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her husband in their Summer and Winter retreats.
Burial will be held at 2PM, Saturday October 12 at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster Pa. Memorial Services will be held at 11AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg Pa. 17579. A visitation will be held from 10AM to 11AM.
