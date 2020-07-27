Barbara S. Mast, age 96, passed away in York Haven, PA, at the home of her daughter, Linda on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Elmer A. Mast who passed away on August 21, 2013. She was born in Gap, daughter of the late Aaron & Fannie Fisher Stoltzfus. A woman of strong faith, she was a member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church of Atglen, where she was active in the sewing circle. She and her late husband were dairy farmers in Chester County where she maintained a large garden. In retirement they moved from the farm area to Gordonville and enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, Florida and traveling together. After her husband's death, Barbara lived for 6 years in the Landis Homes Retirement Community. Together they often entertained large and small group picnics for family, friends and the farm organization. She enjoyed playing games, doing puzzles, and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are 4 children: Linda wife of Richard Semke of York Haven, PA, Clair husband of Pamela Handrich Mast of Phoenix, AZ, Shirley Mast of Lancaster, Dorothy wife of Ned Richer of Phoenix, AZ, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a brother, Elmer husband of Rebecca Blank Stoltzfus of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a son Elvin R. Mast husband of Carol Blank Mast of Parkesburg, grandson Greg Alan Mast, 11 siblings: Elizabeth Beiler, Susie Stoltzfus, Naomi Esh, Fannie Stoltzfus, Sara Smoker, Isaac, Gideon, Aaron, Jonathan, John, and Benuel Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later time. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »