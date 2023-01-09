Barbara S. Marks, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz. Born in South Fork, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank W. Schrader and Mildred (Gallagher) Schrader Simmons. Barbara was the loving wife of the late Lloyd E. Marks who passed in 1999.
A loving wife and mother, Barbara devoted much of her time to her home and family. She volunteered her time, and later worked as a Technician in Central Services for the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster, retiring after 13 years of service. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. Barbara was a great cook and graciously entertained family and friends in her home. A devout Catholic, she was a longstanding member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Barbara is survived by five children: Thomas E. Marks and his wife Mindi of Mount Joy, James P. Marks of Beaufort, NC, Susan M. Davidson of Akron, John F. Marks and his companion Carol Franklin of Lancaster, and William J. Marks and his wife Lisa of Columbia; two granddaughters, Jessica Marks and Christine Rineer; and two great-grandchildren, Gage Perez and Corinthia Sumpman. Also surviving is her brother Charles E. Schrader, and sister, Betty Sheaffer. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Davidson, brother Francis W. Schrader, and sisters, Kathleen Talbott and Lois Cifuni.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff at United Zion Retirement Community for the loving care that was shown to Barbara while she was a resident there.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services which will be held at 11AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderfuneralHome.com