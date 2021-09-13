Barbara S. Lantz, 75, of 442-A N. Jackson St., Strasburg, entered into rest on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Aaron L. and Fannie R. Stoltzfus Lantz. Miss Lantz was a domestic as well as a school teacher. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Survivors include: sisters, Mary B. wife of the late Daniel Lapp, Nancy S. wife of Christ Beiler, both Quarryville; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Lizzie Lantz, Strasburg, Sylvia Lantz, Lititz, Sarah Lantz, Bird-in-Hand; brother-in-law, Christ King, Ronks. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Benjamin, Rachel, Aquilla, David.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST Tuesday at the late home with viewing there till the time of service. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »