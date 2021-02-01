Barbara S. Fisher, 66, of 769 Narvon Rd., Narvon, entered into rest on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Sarah Lapp Esh. She was the wife of Isaac L. Fisher. They were married in 1974. A homemaker, Mrs. Fisher was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: four sons, Steven married to Sadie Riehl Fisher, WV, Reuben married to Marianne Lapp Fisher, Perry Co., Daniel married to Kathryn Esh Fisher, Paradise, Isaac Jr., at home; six daughters, Lena Ruth married to Omar Kauffman, Honey Brook, Anna Mary married to David King, Perry Co., Sarah married to Emanuel Glick, Morgantown, Fannie married to Melvin Fisher, Churchtown, Martha married to Joseph Peachey, Northumberland, Rachel married to Marlin King, Narvon; 51 grandchildren; sisters, Rachel (the late Mervin Smoker), Emma (the late Jacob King), Sarah (Ammon Stoltzfus); brothers, Christ (Sadie) Esh, Elmer (Anna) Esh, Stephen (Rebecca) Esh, Daniel (Anna) Esh. She was preceded in death by siblings: David and Mary Esh.
Private funeral services will take place at the home of Marlin King, 785 Narvon Rd., Narvon with interment following in Red Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
