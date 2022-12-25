Barbara S. Ehleiter, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on December 17, 2022 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Verna (Campbell) Slaugh and was the loving wife of William Ehleiter for 31 years.
A 1958 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Barbara then went on to receive an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She worked in several dental offices, including for Dr. Roy Flint, where she retired.
Barbara was highly involved in Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, where she was a decorator for the Christmas services, was a member of the Fellowship Committee for five years, and cooked many meals with her husband for the congregation.
An avid golfer, she was involved in several ladies' golf organization and leagues. She also enjoyed painting, and even joined a group of women who met once a month to paint. Most importantly, Barbara enjoyed being with her family and will be missed dearly by her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Barbara is survived along with her husband by two sons; Mark Anderton (Christine), and Jeffrey Anderton (Kristine), 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Hamilton Park U.C.C., 1210 Maple Avenue Lancaster, PA 17603 at 2 PM. Friends may visit with the family from 1 PM until the time of service. Donations in her name may be sent to the church. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
