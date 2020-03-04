Barbara S. Blank, age 87, of 105 Windy Top Road, Christiana, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late John R. Blank. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Sylvia Stoltzfus Glick. Barbara was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 9 children: Sylvia G. wife of Henry R. Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Amos G. husband of Rebecca Lapp Blank of Oxford, David G. husband of Mattie Lapp Blank of Oxford, John G. husband of Susie Esh Blank of Delta, Elizabeth G. wife of David L. Fisher of Oxford, Emanuel G. husband of Emma Fisher Blank of Delta, Elam G. husband of Mima Stoltzfus Blank of Christiana, Barbara G. wife of Jacob G. Fisher of Quarryville, Naomi G. wife of Isaac A. Esh of Drumore, 104 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Elizabeth wife of the late John Esh of Quarryville, Sylvia wife of John Beiler of Christiana, and Daniel husband of Emma Stoltzfus Glick of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son: Samuel G. late husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Blank of Oxford, 5 grandchildren, and 10 siblings: Moses Glick, Rebecca Glick, Katie Lapp, Isaiah Glick, Naomi Miller, Amos Glick, Arieanna Fisher, Emanuel Glick, Lydia Stoltzfus, and a stillborn brother.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 105 Windy Top Road, Christiana, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »