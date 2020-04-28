Barbara Rodriguez, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed from this earth to her home in heaven on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Lancashire Hall Nursing Home.
She was the mother of Pedro Rodriguez, husband of Loida Rodriguez, and was the loving grandmother to Norman Rodriguez, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jennifer Rodriguez. She also was the great-grandmother to Roman Rodriguez and Roxanna Rodriguez.
Barbara was a devoted member of El Buen Pastor Evangelical Church for 23 years. She also enjoyed cooking, being with friends and family, and studying, teaching, and sharing the word of God.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
A living tribute »