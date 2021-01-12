Barbara Robinson Brown, age 98, died peacefully at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster, PA on December 28, 2020. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, Barbara was the daughter of the late Harold F. and Vera (Keyser) Robinson.
She grew up in Braintree, MA. Barbara graduated from University of Michigan in 1944 where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She earned a graduate degree in Clinical Psychology from Millersville University. After raising three children, Barbara worked as the Mental Retardation Services Coordinator for York (PA) County, Director of Lancaster (PA) Crisis Intervention Center, and in retirement as Jurors' Bailiff at the Lancaster County Courthouse. She was a longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster where she served on the vestry, sang in the choir, maintained parish membership rolls, volunteered in the office, and was active in retreats, book study groups, and forums. She had also been an active member at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in York (PA).
Barbara had a quick wit and dry humor, loved reading, learning, and language, interests she imparted to her three children. Barbara was a warm, responsive person who loved conversation and maintained many lifelong friendships. Her interests included classical and big band music, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra Concerts, Fulton Theatre productions, and dogs of all sorts, especially Boxers and Border Terriers. Her favorite vacation spot was Nantucket Island. She could always be found with a crossword puzzle in process and wrote humorous doggerel poetry for social events. Barbara worked to maintain an open, discerning mind and accepting heart throughout her life.
Barbara was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Barbara is survived by her three children: son Jeffrey (Sharri) Brown Farmington, NY, daughter Janet Brown, Lititz, PA, and son Steven Brown (Judy Kassel) Brooklyn NY, a sister Judith Kidder, Groveland MA, four granddaughters Elizabeth Brown, Barbara Drinkwater, Rebecca Brown, and Allison Brown, two step granddaughters Kerry Johnson and Jody Levison Johnson, and two step great-granddaughters Katherine Johnson, Julia Johnson. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law: Tommy and Jean Robinson, Jack and Ruth Robinson, and a brother-in-law, Russell Kidder.
Barbara's family would like to thank the Mennonite Home, particularly the staff of Trout Run and Meadow Run, the Social Work, Therapy and Dietary Departments for their comprehensive and compassionate care for their mother. The family would also like to thank the staff of Masonic Village Hospice which provided support and care during the last months of Barbara's life.
The family requests that donations in Barbara's memory be made to Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Fund, 2001 Harrisburg Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and interment held in St. James Episcopal Church Memorial Garden will be scheduled at a future date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
