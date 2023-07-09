Barbara Rae (Husson) Oeschger, 95, passed away peacefully at Brethren Village on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Oeschger, who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her two daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as her older sister, brother-in-law, two nephews, and their families.
She will be remembered for her warm smile, sparkling blue eyes, kind and generous spirit as well as her integrity and lifelong commitment to family and friends.
Born in Lancaster, she was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Barbara went on to become a Register Nurse at the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. Throughout the first half of her life, she worked as a nurse when her services were needed. She traveled the world with her husband and daughters. She was a "flying nurse" in Nigeria in the mid-1960s.
Barbara was resilient and weathered many storms in her life, this resilience served her well during her foggy, later years. Her grit and determination came from surviving the hardships of living in economically developing nations fraught with conflict. She rarely complained even when, in her later years, her perfect posture and memory faltered. Her face always lit up when friends and loved ones arrived. Until the end, she loved to go out to lunch for Reuben sandwiches.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a caring friend although her lifelong friends preceded her in death. This unique, indomitable matriarch was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lancaster General Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Barbara's Memorial Page at: