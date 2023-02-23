Barbara Proczko, 77, of Manheim Township died Friday February 10, 2023 at home with family.
She was co-owner of Cross Stitch Cottage.
Her husband of 56 years Larry, and sons Larry, Jr. and Mathew, and granddaughter Lucia, family and friends all cherished her dearly.
She was a member of St. John Neuman Church. Her true joy was spending time with family and friends at the shore or snorkeling in the solitude of the calm waters of the Caribbean.
She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
