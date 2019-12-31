Barbara (Smith) Peck, Dec. 27, 2019, of Audubon, PA, formerly of Radnor, PA. Beloved wife of the late Hubert R. Peck, Jr. Devoted mother of Hubert R. Peck III, the late Thomas H. Peck, Laura Peck Dewitt, Sarah Peck Basil, and Mary Tucker Peck Martinez. Loving grandmother of Timothy, Joan, Peter, Perry, Dylan, David, Alexandra, Madison, Jessica, Mary Lee, Barbara and the late Russell; and great-grandmother of Ellison Jean and Thomas James O'Connor, and Eloise Elizabeth and Holden Thomas Peck.
Relatives and friends are invited to services Saturday, January 4, 2 P.M. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Interment is private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Martin's Church, 400 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087.
