Barbara P. Welk, 70, formerly of Quarryville, went to her heavenly rest on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Lloyd H. Welk who died February 1, 2014. Born in Scranton, PA she was the daughter of the late William and Bertha McChalicher Price.
Barbara had a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and was employed by various health institutions, the former Community Hospital, and Ware Presbyterian Village.
An active church member, she was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg where she served as a Deacon and Youth Director, and later became a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and participated with Wednesday Night Alive.
Barbara was also active in her community, serving with Quarryville Meals on Wheels, Solanco Food Bank, and driving for the American Cancer Society.
Her enjoyments were many, cross stitching, attending the Fulton Opera House, singing, extensive traveling throughout the United States, going to the cabin in Richfield, PA, the Outer Banks, and visiting her sister in Lewis, DE. She loved her children and grandchildren and attended all of their events over the years.
Surviving her are two children, Andrew L. (Rachel Kauffman) Welk of Lancaster, Lara Elizabeth Welk of Millersville; three grandchildren, Landon Andrew Welk, Leona Marie Welk, Adaline Elizabeth Welk; a sister, Janice (William B.) Newkirk; a brother, William J. (Ruth) Price; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; a son, David N. Welk; and two brothers, Ronald E. Price and James T. Price.
Funeral services will be held at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. John P. Hartman officiating. Interment will follow in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday, from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Monday from1:00 PM until the time of service. The service will be live streamed at https://zoom.us/j/96465080669? Masks are required for attendance.
Those who desire may make contributions in Barbara's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601-4125 or to Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church – Capital Campaign. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com.
A living tribute »