Barbara P. Epps, 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elwood G. and Kathleen Dorwart Brian.
Barbara enjoyed working as a beautician. She also worked at Dorwart Signs, Bulova Technology, and HDJ Manufacturing. Barbara enjoyed traveling and attending local theater shows with friends, and family dinners and holidays. She had a love for her dogs Buddy & Poppy.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Epps, Lancaster, PA and Timothy, husband of Mary Epps, Lititz, PA, daughter-in-law, Cindy Epps, and four grandchildren, Trena Albright, Tommy Epps, Jr., Bryan Epps, and Lauren Epps, and three great-grandchildren, Terrill, Neo and Alanah. She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Epps.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Groff Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family will be received for a visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
