Barbara P. Beattie, 83, of Columbia, died of natural causes Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was married for 16 years to the late Albert S. Beattie, Sr. until his death in 2004. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Burke Poindexter.
Barbara was a past employee of Armstrong World Industries and retired as a production worker at Shanks Extracts. Barbara was a Christian that served as a Deacon at Wells of Salvation Ministries. She was infamous for her passion for the Lord, family, cooking and listening to music.
She is survived by sons, Ellis Beattie (Elizabeth), Lancaster; Hodge Beattie, East Petersburg; daughters, Diane Beattie, New Providence; Virginia Beattie, Lancaster; Germaine Hibner (Timothy), York; Mercedes Poindexter, Harrisburg; siblings, Vivian Colon; Robert Poindexter (Shirley); Gerald Poindexter (Elaine); Colleen Gail Rahman; Cornell Galloway and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by Albert S. Beattie, Jr., Lucille Abney, John Poindexter, Leroy Poindexter, Elizabeth Lopez, Charles Poindexter, Norma Freeman, Arthur Poindexter, Richard Poindexter, Malcom Poindexter.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Adrian Boxley, officiating. Burial will follow in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends may view on Friday one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be received or a contribution to the charity of one's choice in Barbara's memory would be appreciated.
