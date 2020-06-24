Barbara N. (Sensenig) Hursh, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late John B. and Mary (Nolt) Sensenig. She was the wife of the late Paul H. Hursh.
She was a member of Valley View Mennonite Church.
Barbara is survived by eight children, Carolyn (James) Siegrist of Martinsburg, Clair (Carolyn) Hursh of Martinsburg, Earl Ray (Margaret) Hursh of Middleburg, James (Cindy) Hursh of Lebanon, Jay Paul (Jeanette) Hursh of Lititz, Leon (Diane) Hursh of Ephrata, Jesse (Marlene) Hursh of Morrisville, VT, Philip (Mary Kay) Hursh of Lititz; 64 grandchildren and 115 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by three brothers, Noah (Esther) Sensenig of Quarryville, John (Pauline) Sensenig of Nottingham, Melvin (Pheobe Ann) Sensenig of East Earl; six sisters, Anna (Titus) Burkholder of Ephrata, Ruth Hoover of Myerstown, Frances (Harlan) Martin of Ephrata, Evelyn Snyder of Ephrata, Verna (Leon) Burkholder of Ephrata, Esther (Lloyd) Fox of East Earl and a brother-in-law, Ellis Martin of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Sensenig; a son-in-law, Isaac Ray Sensenig; a daughter-in-law, Rachel Hursh; a grandson and two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 194 Gockley Road, Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:00 AM at the Valley View Mennonite Church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »