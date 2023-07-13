Barbara Musser Good (Barb, Nana) of Lancaster, went home to Jesus on July 11, 2023 at the age of 79. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Lillian Musser. She married Donald R. Good on May 27, 1967, celebrating 56 years of marriage.
Barb adored her family and friends. She stayed at home when her daughters were young attending every school event, softball game or Manheim Township band competition. She loved to spoil her grandsons and in March, attended her oldest grandson's wedding. Barb loved everything Christmas, the beach, jewelry, books, word searches, bus trips to Ohio (Longaberger), her 4 grand dogs, and her dog, Taffy. Barb worked at PP&L, Oregon Dairy, and Stauffer's of Kissel Hill before retiring from Eurofins (Lancaster Labs) in 2010 after 23 years.
She will be missed by her husband, daughter Jennifer (Dwayne) Stauffer, Denver and daughter Amy Good, Denver. Also surviving are two grandsons, Zachary Stauffer (wife Nichole Esh Stauffer), Stevens; Ryan Stauffer (girlfriend Jaden Greco), Denver; two brothers Ronald and John Musser both of Lititz, and one sister, Mildred Wimer, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clark Musser, brother-in-law, Melvin Wimer, and nephew Christopher Musser.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 16, at 3:00 PM at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, PA. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara Good's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com