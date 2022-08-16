Barbara Moore Koppenhafer, 83, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Koppenhafer of Lancaster, Ellen Dracoules (husband, Edward) of Lancaster, and Ann Koppenhafer Guba (husband, Anthony) of Laguna Niguel, CA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Neumann, 601 E Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends and Family will be received at the church one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA 19355 on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com