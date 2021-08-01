Barbara Miller, 92 of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Gardens at Stevens. Born in Washington County in Monongahela, PA. She was the daughter of the late Leon and Catherine Weitzel Schaum.
She moved to Lancaster in 1943 and graduated from Penn Manor High School. She then worked as a dedicated Service Parts Planner at Ford New Holland until retirement in 1994 and then worked Part-time at Weis Pharmacy until 2004.
Barbara attended Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served on the altar guild. She also enjoyed arranging baskets, traveling, going to the Fulton Theater, crafts, and spending time with family.
Barbara is survived by her son, Gary Miller (Suzanne) of Lancaster, her brother, Robert Schaum (Edith) of Lancaster, sister, Dorothy S. Troup of Medford Lakes, NJ., along with 2 grandchildren, Laura Miller and Scott Miller (Lauren) and 4 great-grandchildren, Micah, Norah, Nolan, and Ian Miller.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday August 14, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster to be officiated by The Reverend Robert Ierien. A visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Please visit Barbara's Memorial page at: