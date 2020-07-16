Barbara M. Weaver, 84, of Ephrata, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born in East Earl, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Barbara (Martin) Oberholtzer. Her first husband, Rufus K. Sensenig, died April 29, 1982, and her second husband, Michael N. Weaver, died Dec. 8, 2003.
Barbara worked as a seamstress for Dutchmaid in New Holland.
She was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference, and in her younger years enjoyed sewing for relief sales and yard saleing.
Surviving are three brothers, David M. (Lucy Hurst) Oberholtzer of Lititz, Adam M. (Ella Martin) Oberholtzer of East Earl, and Leroy M. (Shirley Longenecker) Oberholtzer of Manheim; eight Weaver step children, Irwin W. (Mary) Weaver of New Holland, Lena W. (late Sherman) Leed of Ephrata, H. Landis (Pauline) Weaver of Quarryville, Miriam W. (late Samuel and late Melvin) Snader of Terre Hill, Esther Mae (Eugene) Sensenig of Newmanstown, M. Vernon (Anna) Weaver of Bluford, IL, Ray W. (Linda) Weaver of Terre Hill, and Roy W. (Sharon) Weaver of Caanan, NH; five Sensenig step children, Eugene Z. (Esther) Sensenig of Newmanstown, Ella Mae (late Martin) Hoover of Lebanon, Carl Z. (Noreen) Sensenig of Penn Yan, NY, Harold Z. (Esther) Sensenig of Shippensburg, and Lamar Z. (Carol) Sensenig of Shippensburg; 74 step grandchildren; and numerous step great-grandchildren, step great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are two sisters, Anna M. Wenger and Lena M. Martin; and a brother, Noah M. Oberholtzer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at 9 am at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata with further services at 9:30 am at Weaverland Mennonite Church with the Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 20 from 5-8 pm at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
