Barbara M. Stoltzfus, 87, of 229-A Osceola Mill Road, Gordonville, died at home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Barbara Smoker King. She was the wife of the late Melvin J. Stoltzfus. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: sons, Elam M. husband of Susie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Melvin, Jr. husband of Rachel Smucker Stoltzfus of Manheim, Daniel K. husband of Mary Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Blain; daughters, Sadie Mae wife of David K. Lapp, Lavina K. wife of Elmer S. King both of Gordonville, Martha F. wife of David E. King of Strasburg, Barbie Ann wife of Melvin K. Lapp of Bolivia; 50 grandchildren; 144 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by: a son, Johnny Stoltzfus; a son-in-law, Abram Stoltzfus; a grandson, Jason Stoltzfus; a granddaughter, Marian King; a great-granddaughter, Kyra King; brothers, Eli, Christian, and Levi King; sisters, Katie Fisher, Lavina Stoltzfus and Lizzie King.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST at 229 Osceola Mill Road, Gordonville. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment will be in Millwood Cemetery. Please omit flowers.
Furman's-Leola
