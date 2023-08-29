Barbara M. Sabo, 81, of Manheim, PA passed away on Sunday, August 27th, 2023, at her daughter's residence in Thomaston, GA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick L. Sabo.
Born in Lancaster, PA on October 14th, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ezra and Mary (Keehn) Waltz. Barbara was a member of St. Paul's UCC in Schaefferstown, and Christ Lutheran Church in Bellegrove. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and boating with her late husband. Barbara was a member of the Red Hat Society, and she worked for Candy Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach after retiring.
Surviving are three children, Frederick L. Sabo, Jr., husband of Dawn of Manheim, Jeffrey L. Sabo of Manheim, Wanda M. Ober of Thomaston, GA, four sisters, Joanne Mull of Ephrata, Dorothy Murphy of Annville, MaryEllen Gilbert of Cressona, Esther Noll of Klinefeltersville, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Louis Sabo, and her sister, Pat Derr.
A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
