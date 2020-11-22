Barbara M. Mendez, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Lewis.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carmelo Mendez.
She retired from Walmart as a cashier. Barbara graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1960. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching movies, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Amy Mendez, of Lancaster, Jennifer Ayala, wife of Joseph, of Lancaster, two sons, Carmelo "Shawn" Mendez, husband of Michele Lynn, of Millersville, Richard Barr, husband of Evie, of Lancaster, 9 grandchildren, Nina, Trini, Brittany, Noah, Tierza, Elijah, Alex, Austin, Ashley, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Carol Gerz, wife of George, and Betty Trimble, both of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a brother Sonny Lewis.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike at 7:30pm with Rev. John Morris officiating. A viewing will be held from 5:30-7:30pm prior to the service. Cremation will follow at Snyder's crematory. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
