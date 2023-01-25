Barbara M. Gordon

Barbara Marie Gordon passed into Heaven on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the age of 70, after a very long battle with Alzheimer's. Even though she lost more and more of her memory as time went on, she was always pleasant and usually had a smile on her face. Barbara was born on April 6, 1952 in Harrisburg, the second child of the late Wayne and Marie (Myhre) Bavington.
Barbara graduated from Central Dauphin East High School Class of 1970 and knew well before she finished, she wanted to be a teacher. Barbara attended HACC and then got her degree in elementary and special education at Millersville State College. She later got her Master's degree in reading education there as well.
Barbara was employed by the Elizabethtown Area School District for her entire education career, teaching special education, first grade, and reading. A career that spanned nearly 40 years. After her retirement, Barbara joined her husband, Ed, in renovating a 1790 tavern in Mechanicsburg and turning it into the Colonial Crossroads Bed & Breakfast.
Barbara and Ed loved to be outdoors, whether gardening, walking, or swimming. They did a lot of traveling, seeing much of North America and Europe. She was also a dedicated reader, a good cook, and a member of Bowmansdale Church of God. Barbara loved life and was always a joy to be with. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Edward A. Gordon, their two children Amanda (Gordon) Daniels and her husband Arthur Daniels II of Silver Spring, MD and Joshua Gordon of Charlottesville, VA; a brother Bill Bavington and his wife Deb of Harrisburg, a sister Betty Jane Reymer and husband Martin of Phoenix, AZ as well as her precious grandson Arthur Daniels III.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Bowmansdale Church of God, Mechanicsburg with visitation held from 11:30 AM until the time of the service. The burial will take place at Grantham Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For additional information visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com