Barbara Lynn Trout, 66, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Wilbur W. and Emeline M. (Cammauf) Klopp and was the wife of Donald E. Trout with whom she shared 36 years of marriage.
Barbara was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron, where she sang in the choir. She had been employed as a medical secretary for Wellspan Family Medicine-Crossroads, for the past 15 years. Barbara was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. She enjoyed watching games with her husband, watching her grandson Gavin's baseball games, and attending concerts and the theater. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking meals for them and always looked forward to family vacations in New England and Williamsburg, VA. Barbara loved her two cats, "the kids."
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Tawn, wife of Scott Neal; a stepdaughter, Crystal, wife of Robert Zimmerman; three grandchildren, Tyler Neal, fiancé of Jessica, Zachary Neal, fiancé of Sierra, Gavin Neal; seven step-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanette, wife of Barrie Schmid, Susan Hess, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, from 1 to 2 pm, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm, with Pastor Paul Smeltz officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
