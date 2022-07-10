Barbara Louise Elder passed peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday July 6, 2022.
Barbara was born in Reinerton, PA, to Louise and Arthur Thompson on July 15, 1938. She was married to James Elder for 63 years.
Barbara was a proud Penn State graduate and earned her M.Ed at Millersville University. She began her teaching career by working for the IU13 for seven years before working as a Reading Specialist in the Ephrata Area School District. She continued to work for another 20 years until retiring in 1997. She was an avid cook, reader, and enjoyed spending summers with her family at Rehoboth Beach for many years.
Barbara is survived by her husband, James Elder; two daughters, Melissa Bailey (Doug Bailey) and Kristin Douglas (John Douglas); a sister, Diane Kurtz; four grandchildren, Eric Bailey (Heather Bailey), Megan Zalek (Eric Zalek), Ryan Bailey (Tyler Bailey), and Matthew Douglas (Katie Douglas); three great-grandchildren, Jack and Parker Bailey (Eric & Heather Bailey) and Jacob Bailey (Ryan & Tyler Bailey).
Funeral services will be held at on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, E. Main Street, Ephrata. Interment will take place in Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, E. Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.