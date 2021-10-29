Barbara Lianne Homsher, 63, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Born in Englewood, NJ, she grew up in Stroudsburg, PA, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Barbara Miller Richards.
Barb worked for 20 years driving buggy tours and caring for horses in the Lancaster area. She loved animals and also worked for ORCA of Lancaster, regaling her friends and family with stories of catching goats, snakes, pigs, and hawks as well as rescuing the usual dogs and cats. An avid “thrifter,” she also loved the outdoors, spending her time gardening, hiking and camping at every opportunity. In her last months she was proud to take a “bucket list” RV trip across the United States, visiting National Parks such as the Badlands, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon.
Barb is survived by: her beloved son, Anthony J. Keris, of San Francisco, CA, married to Amy Dunphy; her seven sisters: Susan (Russ) Lasch of Lancaster, PA, Carol (Greg) Bonavita of North Canton, OH, Nancy (Lylian) Richards of Collegeville, PA, Mary (Jim) Fish of Cape Canaveral, FL, Anne (Jim) Montgomery of New Holland, PA, Elisabeth “Buffy” (Peter) Pipolo of Cresco, PA, and Sara (Brian) Devitt of Beach Haven; NJ; four brothers: Frank Richards of Barnegat, NJ, John (Florence) Richards of Deerfield Beach, FL, William (Lizzette) Richards of Drexel Hill, PA, and Thomas (Aaron) Richards of Asheville, NC; her dog, Ella, and her cats, Spook, Knucklehead, Whiskers, and Giz.
Barb loved Santa Claus and Halloween and taught everyone around her how to have a good time and live life to the fullest. A celebration of her life will be held, just as she would have wished it to be, on Halloween, Sunday, October 31st, from 11 AM-2 PM at Lancaster County Central Park, Pavilion 11, 733 Williamson Rd. Costumes encouraged. *In keeping with the COVID-19 pandemic please do not attend if you have any symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.
