Barbara L. Martin, 77, ascended into the arms of Jesus after a short illness on December 2, 2021. Barb is survived by her sister-in-law Betsy (Elizabeth Smith) Martin of Lancaster, her nephew Douglas Edward Martin, his dear wife Mary Lathrop Martin of Downingtown, PA, and niece Amy Louise Martin of Newtown, PA. Barb was preceded in death by her brother Donald E. Martin, and her parents David Everett Martin and Catherine Elizabeth Martin all from Lancaster. Barb was greatly loved by her church family at South Hills Assembly of God and she will be dearly missed. Barb will be remembered by her infectious laugh, her love for Jesus, her love for His Word and teaching His Word. Now she is with the One she has served faithfully all these years.
Barb was born and raised in Lancaster and then moved to Bethel Park, PA where she devoted her entire career to teaching at Bethel Park High School (BPHS) after attending West Chester State College. Barb was a skilled health and physical education teacher at BPHS, where she also choreographed an underwater ballet – called the Water Show. After her retirement she continued using her teaching skills as an anointed Bible teacher. Barb’s interests included gardening, cooking, and she loved music and hosting dinners and studies in her home. She also loved vacations in Stone Harbor, NJ with her family.
A Service will be held on Thursday, December 9th at 11 AM at South Hills Assembly of God 2725 Bethel Church Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. A viewing will precede the service from 9:30 to 11 AM. https://southhillsag.org/. An evening viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 8th from 6-8 PM at Peters Township Funeral Home at 2820 Washington Road, McMurray PA 15317. https://www.beinhauer.com/peters-township-funeral-home. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 14 at the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery 1514 Village Rd., Strasburg, PA 17579.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barb’s memory to South Hills Assembly of God, Bethel Park, PA 15102.