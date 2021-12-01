Barbara L. King, 92, of 97 Center Square Rd., Leola, passed away, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at home. Born in Soudersburg, she was the daughter of the late Elam and Sarah Stoltzfus Fisher. She was the wife of Christ K. King who died in 2015. A homemaker, Mrs. King was member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: 12 children, Sadie married to Benuel Stoltzfoos, Gordonville, Elam married to Emma Lapp King, Gap, Benuel married to Elizabeth Stoltzfus King, Christiana, Christ married to Anna Stoltzfus King, Leola, Dannie married to Rebecca Stoltzfoos King, Gordonville, Amos married to Emma Petersheim King, Kinzers, Mary married to Christ Fisher, Honey Brook, Stephen married to Anna Smoker King, IN, Rachel married to Levi Beiler, Bird-in-Hand, Barbie married to Benuel Petersheim, Ronks, Sarah married to Samuel Fisher, Gordonville, Jonas married to Linda Smoker King, New Holland; 99 grandchildren; a number of step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Levi Fisher, Sarah married to Jacob King, Malinda married to Emanuel King, Fannie married to Abram King, Lydia married to the late Wilmer Stoltzfoos; sister-in-law, Fannie Fisher. She was preceded in death by: siblings, Salome, Susie, Rachel, Isaac, Elmer, Stephen, Elam, (all Fisher), Mary Lapp; two sons-in-law, Emanuel Glick and Eli Smucker.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Upper Millcreek Cemetery.
Furman’s – Leola
