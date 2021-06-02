Barbara L. (Hoffman) Grubb, 82, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown. Born Saturday, October 8, 1938 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Richard P. and Flora (Kolp) Hoffman. She was married 60 years to Clyde M. Grubb.
Barbara was a 1956 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and graduated as a registered nurse from Lancaster General School of Nursing. She worked 8 years for the Pennsylvania Hospital for Cripple Children. After the birth of her daughter, she decided to become a fulltime homemaker. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, bird watching and playing the violin.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Susan L. Miller and husband Anthony of Elizabethtown; a granddaughter, Sierra Miller and a grandson, Tyler Miller. Barbara was predeceased by a sister, Mary Joanne Diehl.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502 at 2:00 PM. Viewing will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Word of Life Chapel Global Outreach or Hospice and Community Care.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.