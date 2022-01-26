Barbara L. Gastrock Rineer Miller, 83, of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was the widow of the late Robert H. Miller and the late Willis R. Rineer, Jr. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Earl R. and Amy E. (Swope) Gastrock. She was the great-great-granddaughter of Brigadier General Joseph Farmer Knipe.
Barb enjoyed playing bingo, reading Beverly Lewis books, going to the cabin in the mountains, and Saturday night evenings with her family.
Surviving are two sons, Raymond S. Rineer, and Duane R. husband of Christine Rineer, all of Manheim; three daughters, Deborah L. wife of Gary P. Herneisen, and Wendy J. wife of Michael May, all of Manheim, and Tammy L. wife of Rick Bransby, Columbia; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother Richard E. Gastrock, Spring Hill, FL, a sister Margaret E. Jenks, Lancaster; and three step-children. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Bradford Smith, a brother David F. Krouse, a sister Carolyn G. Rye.
Services for Barbara will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Barbara’s memory may be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602.
