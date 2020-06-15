Barbara L. Drybred, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Country Meadows. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Thelma (Burnett) Sutter. Barbara was the beloved wife of John R. Drybred, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Barbara was a graduate of Donegal High School. She was a very beloved and familiar presence at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where she worked as the Executive Secretary for Father Alexander Veronis, retiring after 48 years of dedicated service. She was also an active member of several church organizations such as the Philoptochos Society, the Women's Bible Study group, as well as the Chair Person and founder of the Craft Room for the Church Bazaar. Additionally, Presvytera Pearl Veronis was also her loving god-mother in the church.
Along with her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughters, Karen L. Drybred of Lancaster, and Jill M. Armstrong and her husband Harry Parashis of Seal Beach, CA. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Austin Armstrong and Varah Armstrong; one great-grandson, Emerson Poling; two brothers, Bruce Sutter and Bill Sutter; and three sisters, Joyce Ramsey, Mary Ward, and Gloria Yohe.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, services will be private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »