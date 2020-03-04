Barbara L. "Bobby Lou" Phenneger, 85 yrs., of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, following an illness.

She was born in Lancaster on January 21, 1935. Bobby Lou was the daughter of the late Calvin and Winifred (Kenner) Spence. She was the wife of Charles J. Phenneger, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.

Bobby Lou was a homemaker to her beloved family.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Hatton of Morgantown and William (Jody) Hatton of Narvon, three daughters, Terri (Guy) Ziegler of Mohnton, Debra (Joe) White of Birdsboro and Barbara (Butch) Himes of Narvon and two brothers, Edwin Spence of Titusville, FL and Scott Spence of Arizona. There are 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at the convenience of family.

Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.

For additional information please visit www.thelabsfh.com

The Labs Funeral Home, Inc.

141 Pequea Avenue
P.O. Box 129
Honey Brook, PA 19344
610-273-3914
www.thelabsfh.com

