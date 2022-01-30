Barbara Kirchoff Gerhart, 85, of Neffsville, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She was born in Lancaster to the late Kenneth H. and Anna E. (Johns) Kirchoff.
She graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1954, where she was a majorette, and played flute in the band and orchestra. Barbara attended Millersville University. She worked in management at her father’s business, Kirchoff, Inc. for 25 years. Barbara also owned Barbie “Qs” in Manheim from 1989 to 1992.
She enjoyed cooking and baking and trying new recipes, knitting, going to Ocean City, MD, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Surviving Barbara are her twin sons, Brian K. Gerhart, husband of Julie of Neffsville, and Bradley K. Gerhart, husband of Leah of Conestoga; and her granddaughter Ashley Rae Gerhart and her sister Rebecca J. Brown, both of Neffsville. Also surviving Barbara is her former husband and father of their twin sons, Raymond H. Gerhart, husband of Betty of Manheim Township. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia L. Kirchoff.
Barbara’s family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the memorial service at 11 AM with The Rev. Craig A. Ross officiating, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery.
