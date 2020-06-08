Barbara Kilmer Martin, 97, of 380 Spring Grove Rd., East Earl, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 5, 1923, the youngest child of the late Henry and Matilda (Kilmer) Martin in Brutus, Emmett County, Michigan. She moved to PA with her family in 1939, living in Pennytown, then Goodville, then moving to East Earl in 2013. She worked at various sewing factories and cleaned homes. She enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling, visitors, and visiting.
She was a member of Groffdale Conference Old Order Mennonite Church.
She was predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters: Levi Martin, Lydiann Martin, Harvey Martin, Lena (Martin) Wenger and Leah Martin. She is survived by a sister-in-law Alma (Harvey) Martin, Lancaster, nieces and nephews and extended family friends Esther Weaver and Suzanna Martin, with whom she lived.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. at her late home with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Spring Grove Mennonite Church with Bishop Elam Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at her late home on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
