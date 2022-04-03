Barbara K. Zell

Barbara Kreider Zell, 92, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 29, 2022. Barbara was the daughter of the late Albert I. Kreider and Josephine (Sheehan) Kreider. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, D. Richard (Dick) Zell in 2016 and a brother, John David Kreider in 2017.
Barbara was born in Lancaster and graduated from West Lampeter High School in 1947 and Elizabethtown College in 1949 with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked in the lab of the PA State Hospital for Crippled Children in Elizabethtown from 1968 to 1990. Upon her retirement, she spent many happy years traveling the US and Europe with her husband. They also enjoyed summers at their cabin on the Susquehanna River and winters as snowbirds in Florida. They resided in Elizabethtown since 1960 and moved to the Masonic Village in 2005.
Barbara was a self-described "people person" who loved any activity that involved surrounding herself with and talking to people. She greatly treasured her many friendships and precious time spent with family. She previously served on committees with the Elizabeth Hughes Society and enjoyed singing in the choir at the Masonic Village Sell Chapel. She especially enjoyed the many hours spent volunteering at the Masonic Village clothing Boutique. Barbara said of her time there, "I have fun, I serve, and I have many rewarding experiences."
Barbara was an avid reader, particularly interested in all topics health related. She was quite disciplined with her personal health and described herself as a "lean horse for a long race", a philosophy that served her well as she was blessed with a long life and good health. She religiously read the local newspaper, front to back and followed sports closely. Her passion for collecting seashells became the foundation for many creative crafts and gifts.
She is survived by her sister, Joanne (Sheehan) Frey of Lancaster, a daughter, Susan Kob and her husband Philip of Mount Joy, and a son, Steven and his wife Natalie of Lancaster along with her four grandchildren: Michelle, Bryan, Laura, and David. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews: Kevin, Mark and Chris Frey and Megan and Nathan Kreider along with their families.
A memorial service will be held on April 19th at Christ Lutheran Church, 75 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 a.m. Guests will be greeted by the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Christ Lutheran Church for Ukraine Relief. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.