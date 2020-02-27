Barbara K. Yake, 68, formerly of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late James A. Yake, Sr. who passed away on April 29, 2014. She was born in Harrisburg, daughter of the late Irvin and Betty Bowman Heller, and she enjoyed crossword puzzles, social events, TV shows, movies, spending time talking, and she enjoyed her family.
She is survived by one son: James A. Yake, Jr., Mount Joy. One brother: Robert Heller and one sister: Judy Sandefer, both of Harrisburg.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. A private viewing will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
