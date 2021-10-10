Barbara K. Walsh, 91, of Mennonite Homes, passed away, Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (Weber) Henderson. She was the wife of the late Leo M. Walsh.
Barbara attended J.P. McCaskey High School. Of the Catholic Faith, she was a parishioner of St. Philip Catholic Church, where she also belonged to the Guys and Dolls Seniors Club. Barbara loved traveling with her late husband, Leo and was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved bird watching. More than anything, Barbara cherished the time she spent with her family.
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Sharon M. Werst, wife of James, of Lancaster, and Sandra L. Harper, wife of Paul, of Greer, SC; granddaughter, Janelle N. Werst, of Lancaster; grandson, Stephen J. Werst, fiancé of Kelli Drumm, of Auburn, PA; sister, Patricia A. Weitzel, of Ephrata; brother-in-law, Henry D. Walsh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Barbara will be private, and she will be laid to rest with her husband, Leo, at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Barbara’s memory be made to Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com