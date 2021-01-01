Barbara K. Smoker, 97, formerly of 10 Old Leacock Rd., Ronks, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the home of her niece at 476 Dry Wells Rd., Quarryville. Born in Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Daniel K. and Arie B. King Smoker. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving are nephews and nieces and many friends. She was preceded in death by: two brothers, Levi K. and Michael K. Smoker; a sister, Sarah.

Private services will be held with Interment at Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's-Leola

