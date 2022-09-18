Barbara K. (Murry) Demchyk, 68, of Kutztown, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia. Barbara was the loving wife of Stephen J. Demchyk. They were married October 5, 1974. Born in Lancaster, Barbara was a daughter of the late Emmanuel E. Murry and Kathryn P. (Hildebrand) Finefrock. She was a a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown.
Barbara was a graduate of Manheim Township High School, Class of 1971. She continued her education at Centenary University, Hackettstown, NJ. Barbara was a partner in multiple family businesses in Lancaster.
Most important to Barbara was caring for her family. Rather than dedicate herself to her profession she worked tirelessly to care and raise her family. Barbara enjoyed horseback riding, skiing, arts and crafts; she also enjoyed the outdoors.
In addition to her husband of 48 years, Stephen, Sr., Barbara is survived by her children: Stephen J., Jr., husband of Nicole K. (Kilgannon) Demchyk, West Chester; Kathryn D. (Demchyk), wife of Eric M. Hansen, Wernersville; Douglas W. Demchyk, partner of Michael A. Trenge, Jr., Fort Myers, FL; Barbara is survived by seven grandchildren: Hannah E. Nicholson; Logan C. Demchyk; Sophia N. Demchyk; Carina R. Demchyk; Gavin M. Demchyk; Cian J. Hansen; and Cavan C. Hansen. Other survivors include a brother, William E., husband of Susan (Bunting) Murry, Lancaster; stepmother Diane (McClure) Murry, Oxford; sister-in-law, Gussie D. (Demchyk) Pokorny, Naples, FL. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her son Christopher J. Demchyk and a brother-in-law, J. Michael Pokorny.
A memorial service to celebrate and honor Barbara's life will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown, with The Reverend Dr. Dennis S. Ritter, officiating. There will be a time for relatives and friends to greet the family prior to the services from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family requests contributions be considered in Barbara's memory to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530 or The Gift of Life Howie's House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Ludwick Funeral Homes and Cremation Care Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.
