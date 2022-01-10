Barbara K. Flexer, 89, of Lancaster, passed into the arms of her Savior Jesus, on January 8, 2022. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Rau and Thelma (Troutman) Koenig. She shared 67 years of loving marriage with her husband, Paul.
Barbara graduated from Reading High School in 1949 and Kutztown State Teachers College in 1952 and earned a Ph.D. at Temple University in 1980. Her teaching experience ran the gamut from first graders to doctoral students.
Retirement from a pharmaceutical marketing research firm saw a move from Huntingdon Valley, PA to Rehoboth, DE. She spent her remaining years living at Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster, PA with Paul.
The greatest joy in Barbara’s life was her beloved family. Each summer for five years, she and Paul hosted Cousin’s Camp at their home in Rehoboth- a week of scheduled camp activities for their grandchildren. Also, they took grandchildren with them on many of their international tours and cruises.
Barbara’s hobbies evolved from sewing and needlework early in life to building dollhouses in mid-life to genealogy and scrapbooking in her later years.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by three daughters and their husbands: Lisa and Stuart Ragland of Columbia, MD; Leslie and Michael Allen of Elizabethtown, PA; Lori and Glen Rowe of Charlotte, NC; and her brother, John Rau Koenig of Millville, PA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet (Koenig) Dark. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund of Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
