Barbara Jean “Mom-Mom” Haines, 63, of Washington Boro, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was the wife of Eugene B. Haines, Jr. with whom she was married 46 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William R., Jr. and Dorothy Rowe Killian.
Barb retired in 1999 from QVC, Lancaster, where she was employed as a quality control supervisor. In her post retirement years, she worked as a school bus driver for the Red Lion Bus Company and Rolling Hills Transit. Along with her husband, she was an active member of the Amvets Post 19, VFW Post 2435 and the Columbia United Veterans Council. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and her family.
In addition to her husband are her children, Belinda Wright (Kevin); Jean Joy (Robert); Cora Franklin (Zachary Allen); Wayne Franklin (Shannan); Cody Franklin; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brothers, William Killian (Tracey); Carl Killian; Larry Killian (Amanda); sisters Diane Strawser (Mark); Betty Byers (Brad) and sister-in-law Joyce Flory (Robert)
A funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara’s memory to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.