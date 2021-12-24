Barbara Jean Maestle, 83, formerly of New Holland, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Kadima in Lititz. Barb was born on July 8, 1938 in Lancaster County. She was the oldest child of Clarence and Ruth Binkley. She will be missed by her daughter Theresa Maestle Shahan, married to Rev. Daniel Shahan; her grandson, Jacob Shahan; her brother Ken Binkley, married to Kris and her sister Ramona White, married to the late John White. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Benjamin Maestle, her son Craig Maestle, two sisters, Ginny Murry and Candy Binkley as well as her sister-in-law Millie Boohar.
Barb worked for the Eastern Lancaster County School District, starting as a fourth-grade teacher and retiring as one of the first Reading Recovery teacher leaders in Pennsylvania. Even after her official retirement she continued to work as a Teacher Leader for IU13. She enjoyed working with children as well as working with other teachers and attending conferences.
Barb enjoyed visiting New York City and seeing shows with friends and family. She also liked vacationing at the beach, first in Ocean City, Maryland and later in the Outer Banks. She and Ben also had a cabin in Coudersport where they spent time relaxing together with family and friends.
Barb was always involved with something. Whether it was being a Den Mother or Girl Scout Leader or a member of the church choir, belonging to book groups or being involved with a Red Hat group, Barb was always busy. She will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be a memorial service for Barb in the Spring.
Furman’s – Leola
