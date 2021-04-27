Barbara Jean (Culbreth) Windham, 60, passed away on April 20th, 2021 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Born March 25th, 1961 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Culbreth) Robledo and the late Raymond Brown.
While living in Lancaster she worked for Nissan Foods. She also attended Vo-tech Center with a certification in Environmental Lab Technician, then worked for Wright's Laboratory. Upon moving to Mississippi in 1995, she worked for Engineering Testing Services. In 2005 she became a Certified Nurse's Assistant and worked for Poplar Springs Nursing Center and Brandi's Hope Group Home.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, traveling, cooking, and playing bingo.
She is survived by her children, Kejuan Culbreth (Jessica McKinzy), John Cotton, Lachrisa Culbreth (Glenn Jenkins), Chastiy Brown (Marquinn Rush), and her partner Sean Kennedy and his daughter, Gabrielle Kennedy. 19 grand and 8 great-grandchildren. Brothers, Raymond Culbreth, Paul Culbreth (Grace), Roger Culbreth (Marilyn), Kenneth Culbreth, Albert Brown. Sisters, Susan Collins (Chris), Viola Culbreth, Cheryl Simms, Pam Brown, Ramilee Washington, and Ceceilia Dunmeyer. Numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceeded in death by daughter-in-law Latrina Cotton (John), siblings Joyce Culbreth, Eugene Culbreth, James Culbreth. Nephews Eugene Culbreth, Jr., and Devonte Gantt, and Nieces Tawanda Barber, Darlesha Nunn, and Selena Brown.
A memorial will be held on May 1st from 3-4pm at: E.E. McDonald Funeral Home, Inc., 2615 State Blvd., Meridian, MS 39307.
Cards of Condolence can be sent to: Lachrisa Culbreth, 2322 Old 8th Rd. North, Meridian, MS 39307.
