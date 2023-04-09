Barbara Jean Batzer, "Barbie/Barb", 73 entered into eternal rest Wednesday March 29, 2023 in her home, surrounded by the love of her children. Born January 5, 1950, she was the daughter of Arthur and Margaret Ostrander (both deceased). Fondly known as Nana to the grandchildren she adored, she resided in Elizabethtown, PA from 1999 until her passing.
Barb was a 1967 graduate of Hanover High School in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She was accepted into the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing, graduated in 1970, and began her career in nursing at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ, where she took care of her patients with compassion and care.
She was a faithful member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Mount Joy, PA, where she was involved in various organizations dedicated to serving her community. She volunteered with the soup kitchen, the Hershey Theatre, and the Hershey Gardens, where she loved reflecting in the Butterfly Room. She had a knack for sewing and embroidery, and traveled to several conventions with her best friend, BJ, to hone her craft. She loved flowers, spending time with her family (especially her vacations to Disney), and hosting Christmas brunch every holiday season.
Barbara is survived by her cherished son, John (Duffy) of Carlisle; her devoted daughter, Jessica (Jerry) of Elizabethtown; her beautiful grandchildren, Jacob, Coltrane, Leila, and Annie; brother Don (Donna) of Nanticoke; siblings Bettie, Margie and Artie; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Ruth.
A remembrance of a life well lived is planned for Thursday April 20, 2023, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Mount Joy, PA. Visitors may start arriving at 10:00 AM and services will begin at 11:00 AM. Immediately after the service, a celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. For condolences, flowers or more information, please visit www.finkenbinderfamily.com Elizabethtown, PA.
