Barbara Jean "Barb" Gibson, 72, of Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William Gene Gibson, Sr., with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Born in Bluefield, VA, she was the daughter of the late J.D. Billips and the late Louise Billips Collins.
Barb was a graduate of Manheim Central High School, class of 1966. Over the years she was employed as a secretary in manufacturing. She always had a positive attitude and looked at the world through rose-colored glasses. Barb was an excellent mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Bill Gibson, Jr. and wife Daris, of Quarryville, Doug Gibson and wife Stephanie, of Rocky Mount, VA, and Lisa Sprout, of Quarryville; sister, Shirley Brubaker and husband Jim, of Manheim; brother, Tom Billips and wife Donna, of Manheim; grandchildren, Bill Gibson III, Jesse Gibson, Sam Gibson, Shyanne Gibson, and Hunter Hyde; and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Billips.
Services and interment will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Please consider a donation in Barb's memory to Susan G. Komen, an organization dedicated to breast cancer awareness, at https://ww5.komen.org/, and click on the Donate tab.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »