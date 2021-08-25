Barbara Jane Kline, 73, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Cora (Henry) Bechtold. Barbara was the wife of the late Robert J. Kline, Sr. who passed away on January 26, 2002.
Barbara retired from Turkey Hill Minit Markets after serving at the South Market Street in Elizabethtown location for 40 years. She enjoyed walking, cross stitch, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by two children, Mary J. Halbleib, wife of Steven of Elizabethtown, and Robert J. Kline, Jr., husband of Jennifer of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and two sisters, Gloria Hummer, wife of Thomas of Elizabethtown, and Delores Carpenter, wife of Dennis of Marietta.
A funeral service honoring Barbara's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elizabethtown Fire Department, 171 North Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com