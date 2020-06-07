Barbara J. (Singleton) Stahlman, of Brandywine Village, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, was born April 14, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to W. Gerard and Crystal L. (Matheson) Singleton. She was raised in, Brooklyn, Willoughby, OH and Missouri. She graduated from Michigan State College in 1954, where she met her loving husband and fellow Michigan State graduate Bill N. Stahlman.
They were married at the Michigan State College Chapel in 1956. They first resided in Taylor, Michigan and moved to Newtown Square, Pennsylvania in 1960, where they lived for 37 years, raising four children. She and her husband Bill were members of Wayne United Methodist Church for close to 60 years.
Barbara was an active member of the Newtown Square Women's Club for many years. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, and playing bridge with her friends. She was an award-winning knitter and could often be found knitting beautiful fair isle sweaters in the ski lodge, while her family enjoyed the slopes.
Barb loved to sing. While she attended Michigan State, she was a member of the competitive choral ensemble. She sang in the Wayne United Methodist Church choir for over 50 years, and when she moved to Freedom Village, she continued this long-time love of singing in their choir.
Barb was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill. They were married for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her mother Crystal L. Singleton and father W. Gerard Singleton.
Surviving are four children: James E. (Lori), Janet E. Baer (E. Scott), Tracey Philipp (David), and Karen L. Bosio (John), ten grandchildren; Courtney Clark (Brian), Melissa and Tanner Stahlman, Kaitlin McGuire (Michael), Samantha Gibson (Jerjer), E. Daniel Baer, Victoria Bodnar (Joseph), Kelsey Ly (James), Jake Bosio and Kendall Bosio, four great-grandchildren; Lucy McGuire, Gabriel McGuire, Ezeqiel Gibson, and Declan Bodnar, two step grandchildren, Jack Nuttmann and Michael (Katrin) Nuttmann, and her sister, Dorothy Safanie. "Grammy" loved and was loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is irreplaceable and will be dearly missed by all her children, family and friends.
Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to the Wayne United Methodist Church, 210 S. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087.
Interment private. A memorial service to be scheduled at a time to be determined.
